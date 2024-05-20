Media setting agenda in solar case protest settlement row: M V Govindan

KANNUR: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has accused the media of setting an agenda in the solar case protest settlement controversy, affirming that the party will not be swayed by such tactics. “As far as the CPM is concerned, the solar protest was a success. It was only because of the party’s intervention that the then chief minister’s office was included in the scope of the judicial inquiry,” he told reporters in Kannur on Sunday.

He also noted that while slogans are often raised during protests, their efficacy in bringing about tangible change is questionable, drawing a parallel with historical slogans like “Inquilab Zindabad” that have not led to revolutionary outcomes.

This marks the first public response from a senior CPM leader regarding the solar case protest settlement controversy. Notably, leaders from both the LDF and UDF have remained silent on the issue, despite disclosures from John Mundakayam and responses from John Brittas. These revelations were part of Mundakayam’s series of articles titled ‘Solar - Sathyathe Maracha Suryagrahanam,’ published in the Malayalam Weekly, a sister organisation of TNIE.

In response to questions about the construction of a memorial for the Panur blast victims, Govindan deferred accountability to the Kannur district committee, affirming that his participation in the inauguration of the monument would be determined by the party’s decision.