Gangster roams free after turning massive mob against Kerala cops to flee

KOCHI: Police are groping in the dark on the whereabouts of a gangster 10 days after a 150-strong mob made an audacious attack on three police officers from Kochi in Poolenkara, Kozhikode, and freed the accused, who is a member of a car theft gang.

For the police team -- sub inspector Dharmarathnam A K and two other policemen of Njarackal police station in Kochi -- it was a terrifying one-hour experience after the mob held them hostages when they reached Poolenkara on May 9 to nab an accused in a vehicle theft case. By the time the mob ‘realised’ that it was a police operation, the accused who was a member of a car theft gang managed to give cops the slip.

The events unfolded in the afternoon of May 9 when the three-member police team led by Dharmarathnam reached Poolenkara to nab a person named Shiyas, who is a co-accused in a case about the theft of a car taken on lease from Arattuvazhi beach near Njarackal on April 28.

“We first reported our purpose of visit at Pantheerankavu police station as Poolenkara came under its jurisdiction. Later, based on the information regarding the presence of Shiyas in Poolenkara, we reached there by 7 pm. I was in uniform and the other two members were in civil dress. We saw Shiyas standing at a junction in Poolenkara. We reached him and asked him to accompany us to the police station as part of the probe. However, as we were shifting him to the police vehicle, he made a loud cry for help,” said Dharmarathnam.

What unfolded later at Poolenkara junction was unprecedented for Dharmarathnam and the other two cops in their police career. “People came from all directions and gathered around us. There were nearly 100-150 people who circled us. We told them that we were policemen from Ernakulam and we wanted to take Shiyas to Njarackal as part of the investigation in a theft case. But they were not ready to listen. Then they started questioning us. They repeated questions on our purpose of visit and whether we were real policemen. We were completely cornered by the group,” he said.

Meanwhile, the mob thrashed a civil police officer Bimal Raj who resisted the mob’s efforts to free Shiyas from custody.

They did not touch Dharmarathnam as he was in police uniform.

“Initially we tried to make people understand that we were policemen. But when we realised that they wouldn’t hear us, we decided to stand calm. We stood there for about 45 minutes after which the striking team from Pantheerankavu police station arrived. With the help of additional policemen, the mob was dispersed within 15 minutes. The injured Bimal Raj was later shifted to a police station.

“In recent years, incidents related to intolerance towards policemen are rising. There are frequent incidents of disrupting police personnel from performing their duty. What disappoints us most is that Shiyas managed to escape when the mob rounded us. We don’t know whether the mob knew that he was involved in a criminal case. We came to know that Shiyas is likely to surrender before court soon,” he said.

Jayarajan Mavoli, councillor of Olavanna panchayat representing Poolenkara ward said that the incident took place after people mistook cops for goons.

He said an all-party meeting was held at Pantheerankavu police station after the incident and a decision was taken to cooperate with the investigation conducted into the mob incident.

“We did not know that the person for whom the cops came here was involved in a criminal case. He was a driver by profession. When three men forced Shiyas into their vehicle, people mistook it for an abduction attempt. It was when policemen from Pantheerankavu reached the place that people realised that it was a police operation. People were saddened that due to their irresponsible response, a person wanted in a criminal case managed to escape,” he said.

The turn of events

A Gulf returnee, Sajeesh, 32, of Cherai, had taken a car on lease from a Ponnani native for Rs two lakh in December 2023 to use the vehicle for journeys as part of his marriage. Just a day before the marriage, the car parked at Arattuvazhi beach was stolen between 9 am and 9.30 am.

There was a gold ring and Rs three lakh inside the vehicle, according to him. Following a complaint, Njarackal police registered a case the same day and started a probe.

During the probe, police found that the stolen car was taken towards Kozhikode. On the way to Kozhikode, the vehicle stopped in front of a shop in Munambam.

A person who was in the car handed over a mobile phone to the shopkeeper telling him that his friend would pick up the mobile phone later. “From the CCTV footage collected as part of the investigation, we found that Shiyas had reached the shop and collected the mobile phone. It was later confirmed by the shopkeeper. Thus we reached Poolenkara to nab Shiyas,” a police official said.

Police are also in search of the Ponnani native who leased the car to Sajeesh.