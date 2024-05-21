Hepatitis A claims third life in Ernakulam

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed hepatitis A cases has now surged to 229 in Vengoor, with 33 patients currently undergoing treatment, said Silpa Sudheesh, panchayat president. The spike in cases is part of an unusual surge seen across the state this summer, attributed to contaminated food and water sources. This year alone, Kerala has reported a staggering 5,918 suspected cases, 2,116 confirmed cases, and 15 deaths from hepatitis A.

With a month passed since the outbreak, affected residents find themselves grappling with financial strain. The local authorities and organisations have rallied to provide financial aid to the families of people affected by the disease, particularly those with members hospitalised. “Over the past few days, we’ve conducted door-to-door fundraising efforts. Additionally, numerous non-governmental organisations, individuals, and associations have extended their support. We aim to distribute aid to affected families this week,” said Silpa.

The panchayat reported the first case of hepatitis A on April 17 and more cases were reported in the next week.