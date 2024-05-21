Kerala health minister issues epidemic warning

The minister has asked the officials concerned to ensure that relief camps strictly adhere to the health department’s guidelines. Veena has urged urgent measures to prevent mosquito breeding in a bid to mitigate mosquito-human contact during the monsoon. She also stressed the need for rabies prevention, particularly for individuals exposed to potentially contaminated water sources.

In her directives to the public, the minister outlined specific guidelines to minimise health hazards, including avoiding contact with mud, stagnant water, and rainwater. If contact is unavoidable, thorough washing of hands and feet with soap is advised. Additionally, individuals venturing into water bodies are encouraged to take Doxycycline, an anti-rabies pill.

Children are cautioned against playing or bathing in stagnant water to prevent waterborne illnesses. To mitigate the risk of diarrheal diseases, the public is advised to consume only boiled water and ensure food and water are adequately covered to prevent contamination.