Sudhakaran appears before Kerala High Court

KOCHI : State Congress president K Sudhakaran on Monday appeared before the Kerala High Court in a contempt case initiated following his controversial remarks against a division bench which was quashed by a single judge’s order directing a CBI probe into the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib.

Sudhakaran, while inaugurating the Congress’ Chavakkad police station march, had said that the judge who set aside the order lacked sense.

He also alleged that such a disgusting and below-standard order had never been issued.

When the contempt case came up for hearing, the division bench directed Sudhakaran to file an affidavit on or before June 24.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Harishankar V Menon issued the order on the petition filed by advocate Janardhana Shenoy K seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Congress leader.

Shenoy argued that any statement against the judge has to be viewed seriously as it is tantamount to raising an imputation against the judicial system.