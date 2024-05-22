Bindu, Govindan term Kerala HC verdict blow to governor Arif Khan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The High Court quashing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s nomination of student representatives to Kerala University Senate is a blow to his attempts to exceed his powers and to undermine the achievements of the state in the higher education sector, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said.

Bindu said that as per rules, the governor in his capacity as Chancellor of the University should nominate students who have excelled in humanities, science, art and sports. The university had provided a list of eight students who fulfilled the eligibility criteria.

“Governors had followed the precedent of choosing the most eligible students from the list provided by the university. But he ignored all suggestions and chose four nominees who did not have required qualifications,” Bindu said in a statement.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan termed the High Court verdict as a blow to the ‘political games’ being played by the governor. Though the government had submitted a list of eligible students, all of them were disregarded, he alleged.

“Through this verdict, it has become clear that the government’s approach was right and the governor’s action was wrong.

The verdict will have a bearing on the nominations made by the governor to other universities as well,” he added.