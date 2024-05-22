Cyber cops retrieve 20% of Rs 201 crore swindled in 2023; Rs 24 crore disbursed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state cyber police wing has retrieved about Rs 39 crore out of Rs 201 crore that was swindled from Kerala by cyber fraudsters in 2023.

Of this, Rs 24 crore has been disbursed to its rightful owners, while Rs 15 crore has been lying in the bank accounts blocked by banks. As per police sources, the retrieved amount comes to about 20% of the total cash that has been swindled through cyber frauds during 2023.

The cyber police officials said banks are awaiting court orders to release the withheld amount as per the Banking Regulation Act.

“The rest of the amount in the bank accounts belongs to 400-odd victims. The department has initiated a special drive to get the amount released at the earliest,” said sources.

The cyber wing recently convened a meeting of the district police chiefs on this wherein it was decided to take up the matter with the courts.

Sources said banks require court orders to release the cash. In many cases, there will be disputes as well and the courts need to adjudicate the matter.

“We have decided to take up the matter with the courts and request them to expedite the proceedings so that the victims can end their wait,” sources added.

As many as 23,753 people were conned by cyber criminals last year as most scammers indulged in fraud by running fake trading websites. Nearly Rs 74 crore was lost by 3,394 people in this manner. The cyber wing had identified 5,107 bank accounts, 3,289 mobile phone numbers, 239 social media accounts and 945 websites involved in fraud and blocked them.

It was found that the scammers tout victims via social media by offering huge returns on investment. Those who evince interest are added to various Telegram groups and persuaded into investing money. Initially, scammers pay them returns to earn their trust. Later they press the victims to invest more. The victims are informed of their presumptive profits, without being given access to the money. Later, scammers direct them to pay a hefty amount as tax and service charge. This amount is also siphoned off.

Police say the delay in reporting financial crimes, within the stipulated two hours, results in loss of money. If a crime is reported within two hours on the number ‘1930’, then there is a high chance of officers being able to freeze the accounts to which the amounts have been deposited. In most of the cases, complaints were filed several days later.

