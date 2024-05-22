Epidemic preparedness: Health dept forms state-level Rapid Response Team

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that a State-Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been formed by the health department to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases in Kerala.

The state control room of the health department will be activated considering the heavy rain and the arrival of monsoon. Precautions must be taken against epidemic diseases. Hospitals must strictly follow infection control protocol and safety standards. Fever clinics will be set up in major hospitals and support of organisations like the IMA and IAP will be sought.

The minister instructed everyone to strictly follow the guidelines given by RRT. A state-level RRT meeting was held under the leadership of Veena George to review the situation. “The public should be vigilant against diseases like Dengue, rabies, hepatitis (hepatitis-A) and water-borne diseases. Field-level operations against jaundice are progressing well,” said Veena.

According to the Public Health Act, medical officers must take appropriate interventions to prevent the spread of epidemic diseases. The food safety department should strengthen inspections at eateries and restaurants in the district and hotels should provide only boiled water for drinking. Hospitals should assess its drug stocks and ensure availability. Services of One Health community volunteers should be utilised.

As it is the rainy season, people should be careful against the spread of dengue fever and rat fever. Before the opening of educational institutions, sanitation activities should be carried out.