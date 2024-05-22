Kerala HC quashes four nominations made by Governor Arif Khan to Kerala varsity senate

KOCHI : Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed four nominations made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as the chancellor of universities to the senate of the Kerala University.

Justice Muhammed Nias C P directed the chancellor to make fresh nominations considering the petitioners’ claims within six weeks.

The court said that there is no unbridled power vested with the chancellor while making the nominations in terms of the statutory provisions.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Arunima Ashok and another student challenging the order nominating Abhishek D Nair, a third-semester BA history student of BTM NSS College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Dhruvin S L, fifth-semester BCA student of Christ Nagar College, Thiruvananthapuram. The petitioners argued that Abhishek D is only a third-semester student undergoing a BA history course.

To establish that he is an outstanding student in humanities, he should have proved his academic merit in the humanities courses at the university level only upon completion of his course with outstanding results. Only then he could be treated as a student of humanities with outstanding ability. Similarly, Dhruvin S L is only a fifth-semester student doing his BCA course.

The court also quashed the chancellor’s order nominating Malavika Udayan, fifth-semester bio-chemistry student of NSS College, Pandalam, and B A Sudhi Sadan, fifth-semester, BSc bio-chemistry student of NSS College, Pandalam, under the category of students having outstanding ability in fine arts and sports, respectively.

The order was on a petition filed by Nanda Kishore, a degree student of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Avanth Sen P S, a degree student of MSM College, Kayamkulam, challenging the action of the chancellor. Kishore was the ‘Kalaprathibha’ in the Kerala University Youth Festival 2022-23 while Sen won a bronze medal in the item tug of war in the All Indian Inter University Competition.

Though the petitioners were the only two students who were found to be eligible for nomination under the fine arts and sports categories, the chancellor had nominated Abhishek D Nair and Dhruvin as senate members, argued the petitioners.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed a petition filed by Dr K N Madhusudanan Pillai, of Thiruvananthapuram, challenging the nomination of Muralidharan Pillai, Shiju Khan J S and R Rajesh as government representatives to the senate of Kerala University.