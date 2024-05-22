Medical negligence alleged in foetus’ death

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A Thiruvananthapuram-based couple has alleged medical negligence behind the death of an eight-month old foetus. The couple also staged a protest at the SAT Hospital here to get the baby’s body.

Kazhakoottam residents Libu and Pavithra said they approached the Government Women and Children’s Hospital at Thycaud on Thursday after the woman felt the foetus lacked movement. The duty doctor reportedly told them that the baby was fine, without conducting any scientific test. Pavithra said the doctor told her that the baby was sleeping.

He did not suggest any scan or other tests, the couple said. The next day, she underwent a scan at a private laboratory and the result showed the baby was dead.

On 17 May, she was admitted to the SAT Hospital where the doctors took out the foetus from the womb. The body was kept at the hospital for a pathological autopsy which was not done until Monday. On Tuesday, the baby’s father, holding a coffin, staged a sit-in protest in front of the SAT Hospital.

The body was handed over to the parents later that day. The parents have lodged separate complaints with the health minister and the Medical College Police.