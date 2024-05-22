Organ trafficking racket: Small fries apprehended, key players still elusive

KOCHI : The investigation into an international human trafficking racket involved in organ harvesting is under way, but so far, only minor players have been arrested, while the main perpetrators remain elusive.

The racket is allegedly based in Hyderabad, with the police receiving leads about the masterminds from the statements of Sabith Nasar, 30, from Valappad in Thrissur.Sabith, a member of the racket, was arrested at Kochi airport on Sunday.

The investigation team faces challenges due to the racket’s international connections. However, the police are actively searching for Shameer, a youth from Thirunellayi in Palakkad, who donated a kidney about six months ago.

Sabith has confessed to his involvement in Shameer’s donation. Shameer, facing severe financial crisis and heavy debt, had told his neighbours that he planned to sell his kidney to repay his debts. Witnesses corroborated that Shameer may have donated his kidney to settle his debt.

While there are reports suggesting that Shameer went to Bangkok, the police have not confirmed this. His parents told officers that they have had no information about his whereabouts for the past year. The investigation team is also examining Sabith’s digital footprint on social media and tracking his banking transactions. According to officers, it is still too early to determine the number of victims or whether more people from Kerala, have fallen prey to the racket.

The Ernakulam Rural police have set up a 10-member special investigation team (SIT) under Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena to probe the case. Nedumbassery SHO Murugan T C is the investigation officer, and Aluva DySP A Prasad is overseeing the probe. Sabith’s close associate from Kochi has also been taken into custody, although no further arrests have been recorded. Saxena said that he could not divulge details at this stage.

Central agencies such as NIA may be brought in, said officers. It is learnt that the NIA conducted a preliminary probe after Sabith was detained at Kochi airport on May 19. The Nedumbassery police have filed an application seeking his custody, who is currently under judicial custody, before Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday.