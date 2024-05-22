Red alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki districts today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state continues to be on high alert with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for two districts -- Pathanamthitta and Idukki -- on Wednesday. These districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall of above 204.4 mm. Orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram on Wednesday. The districts are expected to receive rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

Yellow alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday with a rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

As per the IMD predictions, rain or thundershower is most likely to occur at most places in Kerala till May 25 and at many places on May 26 and 27. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till May 25.

As per the IMD forecast, Monday’s cyclonic circulation over north Kerala and neighbourhoods between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level persists over the same region.

According to IMD, strong westerly/south westerly winds at lower levels are likely to prevail over Kerala region till May 25. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over isolated places of Kerala till Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places of Kerala on Friday.

As per the forecast, thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till Thursday. Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on Friday and Saturday.

Rain forecast till May 24

RED ALERT: Heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) with extremely heavy (above 20cm in 24 hours) rainfall

Pathanamthitta, Idukki (May 22)

Idukki, Palakkad (May 23)

ORANGE ALERT: Heavy (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram (May 22)

Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad (May 23)

Idukki and Palakkad (May 24)

YELLOW ALERT: Heavy rainfall (7- 11 cm in 24 hours)