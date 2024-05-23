All children should be trained in swimming: Minister Radhakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All children should be given swimming training in the wake of rising natural disasters due to climate change, said K Radhakrishnan, Minister for SC/ST Welfare and Devaswom. Trained children will be in a better position to survive situations like floods and overflowing rivers, he said. The minister aired his thoughts during an interaction with the participants of the Kilikoottam vacation camp for children organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. Swimming training will increase the confidence of children. The council should take steps to train children, he said.

Besides acquiring knowledge, children should be taught to differentiate between right and wrong. They should be taught to understand other’s pain and to act compassionately. To a question, the minister replied that he became a Leftist because of his family situation.

The desire to see a future world of equality, without poverty made him a leftist. While he was a child, he learnt in the light of a kerosene lamp. Hence, when he became a minister he focussed on electrifying all houses.

Casteism is a social evil, he said. In the past, some people were discriminated against on the grounds of caste. They were denied wealth and power. Reservation and other benefits helped in bringing them to the mainstream.

Council general secretary G L Arun Gopi presided over. Treasurer K Jayapal and camp director N S Vinod spoke.