Heavy rains lash several parts of Kerala, IMD issues orange alert

KOCHI: Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Thursday, leading to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of major cities, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an orange alert in nine districts of the state indicating heavy rainfall.

Flights from Kozhikode International Airport have been delayed due to heavy rains, official sources said.

The KSRTC bus stand at Kochi was flooded in the heavy rains that lashed the city last night.

According to TV visuals, many major roads in Kochi city have been waterlogged, resulting in heavy traffic blocks.

Police officials can be seen diverting traffic at various places in the city.

Many places in Thrissur city were also inundated in the torrential rains.

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the state.