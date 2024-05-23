‘Kalapila’ summer camp in Kerala concludes after a week of creative reflection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sparking creativity mixed with play and fun in young minds for an entire week, the summer camp for students named ‘Kalapila’ concluded at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar near Kovalam here on Tuesday. The camp was jointly organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Kerala Academy of Skills Excellence (KASE) and the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.

Divya Iyer, Managing Director, International Harbour, Vizhinjam, inaugurated the valedictory function of the camp, where diverse activities were held offering ample scope for the participants to showcase their creative talents. KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika presided over the function where KASE CEO Vinod T V delivered the keynote address.

The cover of the magazine ‘Kalapilakal: Kuthivarayum Ezhuthukalum,’ which consists of a collection of the creative works of the participants, was also unveiled at the function. Apart from getting exposure to art, literature and sports, the participants also got the opportunity to interact with writer-actor Madhupal and take a journey through literary field. Besides, they enjoyed the State School Youth Festival first-prize and best actor-prize winning drama staged by students of Memunda HSS, Vadakara, at the camp.

The May 15-21 camp commenced with around 60 children, greeted on their arrival by the spectacle of 10 installations made of trash materials on the topic ‘Kalapila’ put up in different spots of the Crafts Village campus on the inaugural day.

The camp offered children opportunities to try their hands on a lot of creative and cultural activities like painting, face painting, kalari, skating, music, photography, theatre, clay pot and sculpture, palm leaf craft, kite flying, animal flow, skywatching, night walk, nature observation and mathematics, along with authors’ meet and cultural programmes.

The participants were provided accommodation and food, while local conveyance for commuting was arranged for those who chose the non-residential option.