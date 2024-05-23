Kerala: CBI not keen on probing Aneeshya’s death case

KOCHI: The CBI on Wednesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that its investigation is unwarranted in the death by suicide of Aneeshya S, assistant public prosecutor, Munsiff Magistrate Court, Paravur, Kollam, alleging mental harassment from higher-ups. The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Prasanna, mother of the deceased, seeking a CBI probe into the death.

The CBI opposed the plea and said that the fact of the case is of an ordinary nature, and hence a CBI investigation is unwarranted. The agency is struggling with a shortage of manpower, it said.

The state said that it has no objection to allowing the plea to entrust the investigation to the CBI, since the deputy director of prosecution and assistant public prosecutor are arrayed as accused in the case.

When the case came up for hearing, the counsel for the petitioner sought time to argue the matter. The court will hear the matter on June 4.

The petitioner submitted that the deceased has been facing continuous harassment and torture by deputy director of prosecution, Abdul Jaleel, and assistant public prosecutor Shyam Krishnan. They sent unwanted and insulting comments about the deceased in the official WhatsApp group of the prosecutors, stated the petition.