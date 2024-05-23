Kerala: Govindan keeps away from martyrs’ memorial inauguration in Panur

KANNUR: CPM state secretary M V Govindan kept away from the inauguration of the Martyrs’ Memorial built in memory of 2015 Panur bomb blast victims at Chettakkandi in the district. Instead, CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan inaugurated the memorial. Earlier party sources informed that Govindan will participate in the inauguration. But the reason behind his absence was not specified. The memorial was built for Shaiju and Subish at Panur, Chettakkandi.

During the inauguration, Jayarajan said that the commemoration of martyrs Shaiju and Subish has been held for the past nine years and they are loved by the public. “The party has not denied the Chettakkandi incident. What the party asked for was a thorough investigation into the matter. During that time the UDF government was registering many fake cases against CPM workers. But it does not mean the CPM will accept the blast that took place in Panur during the Lok Sabha election,” said Jayarajan.

Jayarajan said that the explosion during the election was part of a feud between two groups. “The blasts in 2015 and the one that took place during the election time cannot be compared. The latest blast in Panur has no connection with the party, whereas Shaiju and Subish died defending CPM from RSS terror,” he said.

Meanwhile, the memorial built by the CPM for those killed during bomb-making had kicked up a huge controversy. The memorial, the construction of which started in 2016 through crowdfunding, was completed this month.