Kerala police ignored complaints against organ donation mafia, says activist

THRISSUR: Social activist and president of Santhwanam Jeevakarunya Samithi, C A Babu, alleged that the police failed to probe the complaint he filed a year ago raising suspicion regarding the mafia that was involved in the recent organ donation incidents that happened in and around Mullassery.

“I came across several cases of organ donation in wards 13, 14 and 15 of Mullassery panchayat, and I knew most of the donors personally. When I inquired about it, I learned that all of them were being exploited by certain people for meagre sums,” Babu said. It was on November 1, 2023, that Babu filed a complaint, but police wound up the probe saying they couldn’t get any useful information after questioning the victims mentioned by Babu in the complaint.

Mullassery native Anoop got Rs 12 lakh for donating one of his kidneys. Another Venkitangu native woman received Rs 14 lakh for donating her kidney. “The demand for kidney is higher and hence the amount too goes up. For liver donation, the compensation comes to around Rs 5 lakh. Most of the victims are women who are from financially backward families. The mafia has employed women as their agents,” Babu said.

As per existing norms, for donating an organ, the donor should be a relative of the recipient. If the donor and the recipient are not relatives, twenty conditions have to be met. These include registration of the names of the donor and recipient with the Mrithasanjeevani Board constituted by the state government. One of the most important documents that is mandatory is the unsuitability certificate of first-degree family members. Babu alleged that the mafia has a large network and they often obtain fake certificates for organ donation from practising professionals. “They even have influence in the Mrithasanjeevani Board,” he said. Babu urged the state government to immediately probe into the organ donation cases so that poor people do not fall prey to the mafia in the future.