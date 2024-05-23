Orange alert for seven districts on May 23, high wave alert along Kerala coast

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though red alert has been lifted for Kerala, the state will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall between 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod with rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm on Thursday.

INCOIS has issued a high waves alert for Kerala on Thursday. High waves in the range of 0.4 - 3.3 m are forecast till 23.30 hours of Thursday along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod. Current speeds vary between 18 - 82 cm/sec. As per the forecast, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along and off south Kerala Coast on Thursday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above sea during the period mentioned.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of South Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maldives, Comorin area and South Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea on Wednesday. The cyclonic circulation over north Kerala and neighbourhood now lies over south Kerala and neighbourhood and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level. Strong Westerly/South Westerly winds at lower levels are likely to continue over Kerala and Lakshadweep till May 25. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the state till May 25.

ORANGE ALERT

Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad (May 23)

YELLOW ALERT

T’Puram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kannur and Kasaragod (May 23)

T’Puram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki (May 24)

T’Puram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. (May 25)

HIGH WAVE ALERT