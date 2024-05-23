Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama seeks senior leader’s explanation

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has sought an explanation from its mushawara (consultation body) member Bahaudeen Nadvi Kooriyad who said that there is ‘ideological deviation’ in the organisation and its mouthpiece Suprabhatham daily. The organisation is learnt to have asked Nadvi to give the explanation within 48 hours.

Speaking to a television channel on Wednesday, Nadvi said that it is not necessary for Samastha to change its present leadership, but the current policy must be altered. Nadvi is also the printer and chief editor of the Suprabatham daily, However, he did not attend the inauguration of the Gulf edition of the daily held in Dubai on May 18.

Nadvi said he stayed away from the function because there are deviations from the declared policies of the daily, of late. It may be recalled that IUML leaders Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty also did not attend the function. The IUML leadership has also expressed unhappiness over the recent developments in the daily. “There are things to be set right in the daily. I have decided to cooperate with it after clearing the things,” he said.

Nadvi added that the policies of Samastha are taken after consultation in the mushawara and not based on the individual opinion of some persons. Asked whether the participation of leaders including Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal in the Dubai programme would attest that they are also toeing the Suprabhatham line, he said that it can be assumed that they also favour the line.

Nadvi said that there is a visible change in Suprabhatham’s attitude toward atheists and people who follow irreligious ideology. He cited the example of chanting takbir when CPM leader and Works Minister P A Muhammad Riyaz was speaking at the Dubai programme. “It is improper to give support by chanting Allah is Great to a person who does not believe in Allah,” Nadvi said. He added that these issues will be raised in the ensuing meetings of the Samastha mushawara.

Nadvi, the Vice Chancellor of Darul Huda Islamic University, has been consistently criticising Samastha’s alleged ‘Left deviation’ through his writings and speeches.

He had said that it was unthinkable for a Muslim to have ties with the communists who are the declared enemies of the community.

At the same time, his enemies in the organisation allege that Nadvi is a tool at the hands of the Jama’at-e-Islami and the Salafis, the sworn opponents of the Samastha.