Stagnant saline water poses threat to Kochi corporation building

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation’s under-construction head office near Marine Drive is facing negligence. Waterlogging has been reported in the cellar of the building for a while. Opposition leader Antony Kureethara and parliamentary secretary M G Aristotle alleged that corrosion is likely to affect the stability of the building.

“The corporation has spent around Rs 35 crore to build the existing structure. The work on the building has been going on for the past two decades. The cellar of the building is now filled with six feet of water. It was also noted that saline water from the backwaters has entered the area and the basement has been clogged for a while. This can cause corrosion of the iron bars used for the concreting and pillars raising concern over the stability of the structure,” said Kureethara.

The work on the new head office of Kochi Corporation began in 2005. It is being built on an area of 1,70,000 sq ft on 1.5 acres of land. But the work was delayed due to various reasons. Meanwhile, Mayor M Anilkumar said that notice had been issued to the contractor to rectify the issue. “The waterlogging occurred due to the leakage on the basement floor. The works were completed before the new council came to power. Structural engineers have been told to submit a report on the matter. Based on their report, rectification work will be carried out,” said the mayor.

The local body has sought financial aid from the state government and has decided to raise a bank loan to complete the project. The corporation may require around Rs 40 crore for the completion of the project after clearing pending bills.