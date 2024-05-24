High wave alert along Kerala coast today, Orange alert for 3 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Friday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

Yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Friday with an expected rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm to 115.5mm. High waves in the range of 0.4-3.3 metres are forecast till Friday along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.

According to IMD, a low pressure area has been formed over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Kerala and neighbourhood.

The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till Saturday (May 25). IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Rainfall map

Given the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts. Here is a look into the details

ORANGE ALERT

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki (May 24)

YELLOW ALERT

T’Puram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad (May 24)

T’Puram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki (May 25)

Kozhikode, Haripad (Alappuzha) and Chalakudy (Thrissur): 8 cm each

AMS Kannur (Kannur), Vellanikkara (Thrissur), Manjeri (Malappuram), Koyilandy (Kozhikode), Mahe (Puducherry UT), Malampuzha dam AWS (Palakkad), Kabanigiri AWS (Wayanad), Neriamangalam ARG (Ernakulam) and Kannur airport AWS: 7 cm each

Rainfall recorded till 8.30 am on Thursday (24-hour forecast)