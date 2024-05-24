High wave alert along Kerala coast today, Orange alert for 3 districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts on Friday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.
Yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts on Friday with an expected rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm to 115.5mm. High waves in the range of 0.4-3.3 metres are forecast till Friday along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod.
According to IMD, a low pressure area has been formed over Southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over South Kerala and neighbourhood.
The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.
IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till Saturday (May 25). IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall on Saturday.
Rainfall map
Given the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall, India Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts. Here is a look into the details
ORANGE ALERT
Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki (May 24)
YELLOW ALERT
T’Puram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad (May 24)
T’Puram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki (May 25)
Kozhikode, Haripad (Alappuzha) and Chalakudy (Thrissur): 8 cm each
AMS Kannur (Kannur), Vellanikkara (Thrissur), Manjeri (Malappuram), Koyilandy (Kozhikode), Mahe (Puducherry UT), Malampuzha dam AWS (Palakkad), Kabanigiri AWS (Wayanad), Neriamangalam ARG (Ernakulam) and Kannur airport AWS: 7 cm each
Rainfall recorded till 8.30 am on Thursday (24-hour forecast)
Cherthala (Alappuzha) and Kunnamangalam (Kozhikode): 21 cm each
Kumarakom (Kottayam): 20 cm
Karipur and Ponnani (Malappuram) and Thycattussery AWS (Alappuzha): 19 cm each
Palluruthy (Ernakulam): 17 cm
NAS Kochi (Ernakulam), Kodungallur, Enamakkal and Vilangankunnu ARG (Thrissur): 14 cm
Perumbavoor and Choondy (Ernakulam): 13 cm each
Alappuzha, Ernakulam South, North Paravur AWS (Ernakulam) and Thennala AWS (Malappuram): 12 cm each
Kayamkulam (Alappuzha), Vaikom (Kottayam), Hosdurg (Kasaragod), Vaikom AWS (Kottayam), Kalamassery AWS and Keerampara ARG (both in Ernakulam): 11 cm each
CIAL Kochi (Ernakulam), Kottayam, Mancompu (Alappuzha) and Vynthala ARG (Thrissur): 10 cm each
Palakkadu, Mavelikkara (Alappuzha), Piravom (Ernakulam), Karumadi AWS (Alappuzha), Vakkad AWS (Malappuram), Pinarayi AWS (Kannur) and Neeleswaram ARG (Ernakulam): 9 cm each
Man dies in lightning strike at Poothotta
A 64-year-old man has died after being electrocuted from a lightning strike at Poothotta. The deceased is Sarasan, of Chingoroth House, Poothotta. Sarasan was returning home after collecting grass for cattle, rowing a boat when he was hit by a lightning strike around 5 pm on Wednesday. Soon, the boat capsized and Sarasan fell into the water. People who witnessed the incident soon launched a rescue operation. Later, with the help of fire and rescue services officials, Sarasan’s body was traced. There was thunder and lightning reported at various places in Poothotta in the evening. The Udayamperoor police have registered a case and started a probe into the incident. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem examination on Thursday.