Inquiry into Sidharthan’s death to begin on May 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Former High Court judge Justice A Hariprasad, appointed to lead the Inquiry Commission probing the death of veterinary student J S Sidharthan, will commence proceedings on May 29.

The Commission’s office, situated on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus, will operate from the Visiting Faculty Guest House in Thrikkakkara.

Individuals wishing to provide statements, information, or disclosures related to the probe may do so by reaching out to the Commission’s office either in person or via post.

Correspondence can be addressed to the Commission of Inquiry, Visiting Faculty Guest House, Cochin University of Science And Technology, CUSAT (PO), Thrikkakara, PIN-682022. Alternatively, submissions can be made through email at jahinquiry.kvasu@gmail.com or by phone at 8848314328.

Those furnishing statements or information are requested to provide full details of their identity.

However, if anonymity is preferred, it should be indicated in the communication, said a statement released by Commission Secretary S Sreekumar.