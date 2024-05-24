Kerala govt to introduce medical audit to deal with negligence cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of several complaints of medical negligence against state-run hospitals, the Kerala government on Friday said it will introduce medical audit in all of its hospitals to investigate such cases.

The plan to implement a medical audit was revealed by state Health Minister Veena George while speaking to PTI.

A medical audit is done by an expert committee to re-evaluate the treatment protocol given to a patient.

The minister said that all government medical colleges had a death audit but it was stopped in between.

"We, however, have reintroduced the death audit in all medical colleges and have told them to follow it strictly. With regard to medical audit, we are formulating the protocol and we will implement it," she said.

She said the death audit -- investigating the cause of death and the treatment protocols followed -- which was once implemented in the government medical colleges, has stopped "somehow".

"The government was very serious about this and we have reintroduced it in all medical colleges," the minister said.

George said the World Health Organisation (WHO) also has a five point checklist, cross checking the medical care imparted in hospitals, especially in operation theatres.

"We are introducing the medical audit and the protocol is being finalised," she said.