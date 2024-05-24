Minister chaired meet that gave nod to replant eucalyptus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Belying the established narrative of a bureaucratic conspiracy, details now emerging reveal that the forest minister was fully aware of the decision to sidestep the government policy and allow replanting of eucalyptus in Kerala Forest Development Corporation’s (KFDC) plantations

In fact,A K Saseendran chaired the high-level meeting that granted the permission to the KFDC.

When confronted by the TNIE, Saseendran admitted that the decision was indeed taken at a meeting he chaired on September 19, 2023. “It was taken considering the grave (financial) situation faced by the KFDC,” he maintained.

Bypassing the state government’s eco restoration policy that aimed at phasing out eucalyptus and acacia plantations, additional chief secretary K R Jyothilal had, on May 7, 2024, issued an order permitting the KFDC to replant eucalyptus in its plantations during 2024-25. After it triggered a controversy, the order, issued on a request by KFDC MD Georgi P Mathachen, was cancelled on May 20.

Efforts were on soon to put the entire blame on the officials and many decried bureaucratic high handedness to sabotage government policies. However, TNIE tracked the decision to the meeting chaired by Saseendran and attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Conservation) D Jayaprasad, Jyothilal and Georgi.

The meeting was called at the request of the KFDC to find a solution to the crisis that could arise once the corporation stopped cultivation of the revenue-earning eucalyptus and acacia plantations.

“We had to ensure that the KFDC runs profitably. The Planning Board had also permitted it to replant eucalyptus. We thought that a chance should be given to the corporation to survive and sustain itself,” Sasendran said.

The state government introduced its eco restoration policy in 2021 to phase out the invasive and exotic plants in a phased manner. However, the KFDC sought a one-year extension and at the working plan meeting on October 20, 2022, the KFDC MD sought permission to replant eucalyptus during 2024-25 too. But the request was rejected. Georgi presented the issue before the State Planning Board at a meeting on November 3, 2022.

The general consensus was that KFDC, being a commercial entity, did not have to follow the state policy. Then Georgi wrote to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) seeking approval for amendments brought in the management plan. However, MoEFCC rejected the request in December 2022 citing government policy. It’s in this background that the KFDC requested for the September 19, 2023, meeting, which gave it permission to replant eucalyptus.