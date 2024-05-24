Transfer list case: Kerala HC defers contempt case against government

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court on Thursday deferred the contempt proceedings pending before the Kerala Administrative Tribunal against the Director of General Education (DGE) who issued the circular cancelling the Higher Secondary School Teachers’ transfers and directing the state government to issue a fresh transfer list for 2023-2024.

A division bench issued the order on the petition filed by the state government challenging the KAT order quashing the transfer list as it badly affected the smooth conduct of HSS classes.

The government submitted that the Higher Secondary school teachers are appointed state-wise taking as state as a unit for the appointment. The home station is taken as their home district from which the teachers are advised by the PSC and the same can be changed once in their entire service at their option.

The basic purpose of the online transfer process is to allow teachers to be transferred to their home district as far as possible. For that purpose, some sort of weightage should be given to transfer to the home district. However, the Tribunal, without properly understanding the purpose and intent of transfer guidelines, passed an order setting aside the entire General Transfer Orders for the academic year 2023-24, stated the petition.