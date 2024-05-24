Ward delimitation: Bill now lone option before government

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delimitation of local self-government institutions (LSGIs) is likely to be delayed as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is learnt to have returned the ordinance that was approved by the state cabinet, citing the Model Code of Conduct.

Now, the ordinance would require clearance from the Election Commission of India.

The returning of the ordinance means the government will now have to come out with a Bill to set its delimitation plans into motion.

The ordinance followed a special cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday upon his return from abroad, to amend the Kerala Panchayati Raj Act, 1994, and the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994, ahead of next year’s local body elections. The cabinet decided to increase the number of wards by creating new ones based on the 2011 Census.

However, with the governor now returning the ordinance to the chief secretary, the government will be constrained to introduce it as a Bill in the imminent assembly session. The session’s schedule will be decided in the next cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Opposition UDF, which had been alleging that the decision to go for delimitation was taken without talks, is likely to use the development politically to corner the government. The UDF had said it will agree to the creation of new wards, provided that the move meets the legal criteria.