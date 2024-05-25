Attingal twin murder case: Kerala High Court commutes death sentence of Nino

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court on Friday converted the death sentence awarded to Nino Mathew, a convict in the Attingal twin murder case, to imprisonment for life. The court made it clear that he shall not be entitled to any remission for 25 years. The High Court also upheld the life sentence awarded to Anushanthi, the second accused in the case.

While commuting the death sentence, a division bench comprising Justice P B Suresh Kumar and Justice Johnson John also cited Chanakya’s words “There is no disease so destructive as lust”.

It was in 2014, that Anushanthi and her lover — Nino, who were employees of Technopark, conspired to kill her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Swasthika and mother-in-law Omana in Attingal. Lijeesh, Anushanthi’s husband, had managed to escape when he was attacked by Nino on his return home. The crime occurred at Lijeesh’s house in Attingal on April 16, 2014.

In 2016, the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court awarded death sentence to Nino Mathew and double life sentence to Anushanthi.

The prosecutor argued before the High Court that the first accused in a most cruel, diabolic and inhuman manner murdered the minor child Swasthika and her grandmother Omana only to satisfy his lust with the second accused, and therefore, he deserves capital punishment and that the present case falls under the category of ‘rarest of rare cases’ warranting a death sentence.

However, the court said that considering the Mitigation Investigation Report, this is a fit case to substitute the death sentence with a sentence of imprisonment for life. The report stated that a death sentence is not warranted in this case, especially because the accused did not have any criminal antecedents.