Bill on private universities in Kerala likely in upcoming assembly session

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A bill, that allows the entry of private universities in the state and regulates their functioning, is likely to be tabled in the upcoming assembly session. Addressing a seminar for mediapersons ahead of the rollout of the four-year undergraduate programme, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the draft bill on private universities is ready and it will be tabled as soon as it gets the cabinet’s nod.

“At a time when allowing private universities in the state is being interpreted as a major change of policy, it should be noted that the bill will ensure that such universities follow strict regulations put in place by the state government,” the minister said.

Bindu said private and unaided institutions constitute around 80% of the higher educational institutions in the state and many of them have very good infrastructural facilities and academic standards. “Only those private institutions that have the potential to grow and attain the standards of universities will be allowed,” she clarified.

The minister said the idea of private universities cannot be totally sidelined in the present scenario when the higher educational sector is witnessing major changes. “If some of the institutions can be developed to attain world-class standards, it would be good for the state,” she added.

A Chief Secretary-led committee had initially endorsed the idea of deemed-to-be universities that was floated by private college management. However, the LDF government shelved it amid concerns that such institutions, to function under direct control of the UGC, would not be legally bound to satisfy any obligations placed by the state government.

Instead, the LDF government favoured the idea of private universities as these would function based on state legislation. Such institutions would be bound to follow regulations of the government in terms of reservation and other social justice norms.

The minister said steps will also be taken to upgrade colleges in the state with excellent academic standards and infrastructure facilities into constituent colleges of universities, the minister said. Such constituent colleges will be given special assistance by the government for further improving their standards. Clustering of colleges located in the proximity will ensure sharing of academic resources, she pointed out.

Min hits out at NEP

Bindu said the state’s reforms in the higher education sector, including the rollout of four-year UG programmes, was not a continuation of the National Education Policy (NEP). While NEP focuses on centuries-old ancient knowledge, the state advocates a scientific outlook, she said. “NEP also promotes excessive centralisation and deviates from a student-centric approach. It also maintains a criminal silence on reservation and other social justice norms that are aimed to empower marginalised sections,” Bindu alleged. However, Kerala has always ensured that norms of social justice are adhered to in the higher education sector, she said.