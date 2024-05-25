Congress smells a rat in delimitation push

KOCHI: As the LDF government prepares to pass a Bill for the delimitation of local self-government institutions (LSGI) by introducing it in the upcoming assembly session, the Opposition suspects ulterior motives in increasing the number of wards ahead of the 2025 local body elections.

Congress leaders believe this move is a strategic attempt to gain control of local bodies under the guise of delimitation. They argue that using the 2011 Census for dividing wards and setting new boundaries in LSGIs is unscientific.

The Congress and UDF, aiming for a better performance in the upcoming LSG polls, plan to address this issue seriously. They are gearing up for election preparations post-Lok Sabha poll results, viewing the delimitation move as a potential political tool to challenge the state government.

Former MLA M Murali, president of the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan, accused the CPM-led government of manipulating ward divisions to secure control over local bodies. “They moved the ordinance for delimitation based on the 2011 Census, which the governor returned. It’s unscientific to delimit wards based on 2011 data for an election in 2025,” he said.