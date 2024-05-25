Errant companies along Periyar to be penalised for polluting river

KOCHI: Strict action will be taken against the companies located along the river Periyar for dumping chemical and biological effluents into the river, said Eloor municipality said on Friday. In a letter to the chief environmental engineer, the municipal secretary stated that the massive fish kill that happened on Tuesday was the result of the dumping of effluents by the companies located on the banks of the river.

“It has been found that these companies have not been adhering to the guidelines prescribed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and as a result, not only it has affected the river ecosystem adversely, but also the cage fish farmers had to suffer financial loss,” stated the letter. Hence, it has been decided by the civic body to initiate action against these companies as per the 1994 Kerala Municipal Act 340 A under which establishments polluting waterbodies can be penalised for an amount of Rs 50,000 and the owners imprisoned for not less than six months, stated the letter. The offence is non-bailable, added the secretary. The secretary also requested the Pollution Control Board to immediately send the details regarding the errant companies.

The municipality also filed a complaint with the Eloor Police over the fish die-off. Meanwhile, the fisheries department has come out with a preliminary calculation of the loss suffered by fishermen including the ones engaged in inland fishing. It is said the loss is to the tune of `10 crore. “During the meeting, it was said that 151 cages have been affected. Now, these are the ones that had been registered with the fisheries department. Then there are the ones not registered with the department and those engaged in fishing using Chinese fishing nets,” says A D Sujil, chairperson of the Eloor Municipality.