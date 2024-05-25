Governors have no discretionary powers, says Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a leaf out of discussions held in the Constituent Assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan indirectly targeted Governor Ariff Muhammad Khan stating that even the principal architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar had said that governors do not have any discretionary powers to decide anything in their capacity. He was speaking after releasing the book ‘India that is Bharat: An introduction to the constitutional debates’ written by Minister P Rajeeve on Friday.

“Speaking at the discussion in the constituent assembly, Ambedkar had said that governors should seek the advice of state governments on all matters. However, today some governors in opposition-ruled states think that they can act on their own. We are witnessing how those holding constitutional posts tried to intervene in state administration and pretend themselves as a parallel government,” Pinarayi said.

The chief minister also drew attention to the discussions held on citizenship in the constituent assembly. “While participating in the discussion, Nehru said all laws and rules should be applicable to all religions. No law can be enacted only for Hindus, Christians, Muslims and Sikhs. However, now a law has been enacted to deny citizenship to Muslims. Some people say CAA being a central law, states cannot do anything on it. In the constituent assembly, an important discussion held was whether citizenship be granted based on birth right or based on race. And after discussions, it was decided that religion, belief or race should not be basis for granting citizenship. An idea which was rejected by the constituent assembly about 75 years ago is being revived by a section. This cannot be accepted,” he said.

The CM also took a dig at the Central Election Commission. When some people holding powerful posts tried to sabotage polls, those holding constitutional posts did not use their power to prevent it. We all are aware of the allegations being raised against the Election Commission of India,” he added. The book was received by the former acting chief justice of Kerala High Court Alexander Thomas. Former VC of NUALS K C Sunny and Minister Rajeeve also spoke on the occasion.