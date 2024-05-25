International organ trafficking racket: One more arrested

KOCHI: The police have arrested another person, a resident of Edathala in Aluva, in connection with the international human trafficking racket busted recently in Kochi. Sajith Shyam was arrested by the special investigation team based on the information received from Sabith Nasar, of Valapad in Thrissur, who was arrested from Kochi airport on Sunday.

The interrogation of Nasar, 30, who is currently in police custody, continued for the third day on Friday. According to investigators, Sajith had financial transactions with Nasar and other suspects in the case. “His arrest has been recorded and we are interrogating him. He will be produced before the court in Angamaly,” an officer said. The police are examining Nasar’s international travels, financial transactions and call records.

From that, they received clues on Sajith. According to sources, more arrests in the case will happen in the coming days. Interrogation has revealed that Nasar was among the masterminds running the racket based in Hyderabad. He had reportedly confessed to the police that he had transported 20 persons to Iran for kidney transplantation.

He had accepted up to Rs 6 lakh as commission for each donation. An investigation is under way to trace Shameer, a youth from Thirunellayi in Palakkad, who donated kidney under the influence of Nasar.

Though only two persons have been arrested, the police are probing the activities of several suspects in and out of the state.

The investigators had earlier received a vital clue that many people from north Indian states including Delhi had approached Nasar seeking kidneys for transplantation.

The police suspect that Nasar had deployed several agents to identify donors in the state and that he trafficked many more people than the 20 he had admitted. Nasar has been sent to 13 days in police custody. The investigation team will leave for Hyderabad once his interrogation is completed. A 10-member team from the Ernakulam rural police under its chief Vaibhav Saxena is carrying out the investigation.