Kerala: Draft voters’ list for local body government on June 6

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The draft voters’ list for local bodies in the state will be published on June 6 and the final electoral roll is expected to be out on July 1 after summary revision, State Election Commissioner A Shajahan has said.

The state poll panel chief announced after chairing a meeting of district collectors ahead of the summary revision of the electoral roll. The voters’ list is being revised with January 1, 2024, fixed as the eligibility date for enrolment.

The previous revision of the electoral roll was carried out between September-October 2023.

In the upcoming local body by-polls, the revised voters’ list will be used. The state poll panel has also issued directives to district collectors on convening a meeting of political party representatives ahead of the summary revision of the voters’ list. The training schedule of electoral registration officers was also discussed.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Neelam Sahni called on her Kerala counterpart A Shajahan and held discussions with him and officials of the state poll panel on local body election, voters’ list and delimitation. Neelam, who is the former chief secretary of Andhra Pradesh and ex-secretary of the Central Vigilance Commission, lauded the IT-related initiatives of the Kerala state poll panel.