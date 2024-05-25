Kerala High Court moved against Lok Ayukta amendment

KOCHI : Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has filed a writ petition before the High Court challenging the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022, which empowers the government to decide on a declaration made by the Lok Ayukta for the removal of a public servant found guilty of corruption or maladministration.

According to his petition, the amendment has interfered with the functioning of the Lok Ayukta, affecting its judicial independence. The amendment virtually took away Section 14 of the Act which required a public servant to vacate his or her office immediately on the declaration of the Lok Ayukta. The amendments are against the concept of separation of powers envisaged under Constitution and are against independence of judiciary, he argued. “In the history of Kerala Lok Ayukta, there has been only one instance wherein a declaration under Section 14 of the Act was made. Which was against the then education minister K T Jaleel,” he said.