Yellow alert issued for seven districts in Kerala on May 25

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will continue to receive heavy rainfall till Monday. The India Meteorological Department ((IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam on Saturday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm. As per IMD forecast, the state will receive rain or thundershowers till May 30.

INCOIS has issued a high-wave alert warning for the state on Saturday. As per prediction, high waves in the range of 0.5 -3.3 m have been forecast till 11.30 pm on Saturday along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam to Kasaragod. Current speeds vary between 16-68 cm/sec.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until further notification.

Squally weather with windspeed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 54 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast on Saturday.

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives and the Comorin area south Bay of Bengal on Friday. As per the forecast, conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon over some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of the Northeast Bay of Bengal during next two days.

The low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast has become less marked. The depression over Bay of Bengal is very likely to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over east Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning. It is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast between Sagar Island and Khepupura around Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm.

YELLOW ALERT

Kasaragod, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam (May 25)

Thrissur, Alappuzha, Ernakulam (May 26)

Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam ( May 27)

Rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am on Friday (24 hours forecast)