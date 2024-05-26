BJP protest over waterlogging, sanitation issues turns violent

The BJP has decided to continue its protest in the coming days. Opposition leader M R Gopan of the BJP alleged that the pre-monsoon sanitation drive is ineffective. “The entire city is in a mess and people are unable to traverse through the roads in the rain because of the ongoing smart road works and severe waterlogging. Schools are going to reopen after a week and the mayor has proved to be a total failure in discharging her responsibilities and she should step down immediately and hand over the responsibility to somebody capable,” said Gopan.

He said that the smart road works have missed several deadlines. “In the past six months, several deadlines were announced by ministers and nothing happened and now they have announced a new date on June 15. By then all the schools will be open. We have decided to intensify our protest by filling potholes on the city roads,” said Gopan.

The corporation council meeting has been scheduled on May 30 and the opposition councillors are planning to raise all these issues that day. “We want answers and we will raise all our concerns during the council meeting,” he added.

The Museum police have registered a case against the protestors who took part in the protest disrupting traffic. Deputy mayor P K Raju lashed out at the opposition councillors and said that the protest is politically motivated. “If they are really concerned about the people, instead of protesting they should be monitoring the ongoing pre-monsoon sanitation drive happening in their respective wards,” he said.

He said an all-party meeting was convened a few days back and the opposition parties were not ready to discuss the burning issues of citizens. “They are trying to politicise every issue and don’t want solutions. Pre-monsoon sanitation activities are happening on a war footing,” said Raju.

Rain havoc continues in district

Three houses were totally destroyed and 16 houses partially in the district on Saturday. Heavy rain continues to lash the capital on Saturday. Waterlogging was reported in various parts of the city including Kamaleswaram Thrimoorthi, Vallakadavu Sulaiman Street, Punnakkamugal KK Road and Chalai. A house at Jagathy was submerged in floodwater. A section of Chalai Bazar Road collapsed causing traffic disruption. In a release issued here, the Mayor’s office said that around 545 works related to pre-monsoon cleaning works have been completed.