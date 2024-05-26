Despite decline of 54,000 tonnes, Kerala ranks 2nd in marine fish catch

KOCHI: The country has recorded a marginal increase of 40,192 tonnes in marine fish landings at fishing harbours in 2023 registering a 1.2 per cent increase as per the annual estimation by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). Gujarat, recording a steep rise of 3,20,100 tonnes in annual catch, claimed the first position in fish landing. Though Kerala’s catch declined by 53,565 tonnes, the state has managed to achieve the second position as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported a steep decline in fish landing.

Kerala’s annual catch has declined from 6,86,823 tonnes in 2022 to 6,33,258 tonnes in 2023. Though the performance in 2023 was satisfactory, Kerala has reported a steep decline in fish landing in the first quarter of 2024. While Gujarat recorded a 63.7 per cent increase in fish landing, Tamil Nadu’s catch declined by 21.8 per cent while Karnataka recorded a drop of 13.1 per cent.

Compared to 2021, the fish landings of the country has grown by 15.75 per cent. Tamil Nadu, which occupied the top two places in previous years, has moved to the fourth slot. The decline in landings in Tamil Nadu was due to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung in the Bay of Bengal in November 2023, and the subsequent deluge that cut off key maritime districts.