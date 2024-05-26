Despite decline of 54,000 tonnes, Kerala ranks 2nd in marine fish catch

KOCHI: The country has recorded a marginal increase of 40,192 tonnes in marine fish landings at fishing harbours in 2023 registering a 1.2 per cent increase as per the annual estimation by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). Gujarat, recording a steep rise of 3,20,100 tonnes in annual catch, claimed the first position in fish landing. Though Kerala’s catch declined by 53,565 tonnes, the state has managed to achieve the second position as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported a steep decline in fish landing.
Kerala’s annual catch has declined from 6,86,823 tonnes in 2022 to 6,33,258 tonnes in 2023. Though the performance in 2023 was satisfactory, Kerala has reported a steep decline in fish landing in the first quarter of 2024. While Gujarat recorded a 63.7 per cent increase in fish landing, Tamil Nadu’s catch declined by 21.8 per cent while Karnataka recorded a drop of 13.1 per cent.
Compared to 2021, the fish landings of the country has grown by 15.75 per cent. Tamil Nadu, which occupied the top two places in previous years, has moved to the fourth slot. The decline in landings in Tamil Nadu was due to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung in the Bay of Bengal in November 2023, and the subsequent deluge that cut off key maritime districts.
With a landing of 3.43 lakh tonne, Indian mackerel accounted for 9.72 per cent of the total catch followed by ribbon fish (7.64 per cent), and oil sardine. Compared to the landings in 2022, Indian mackerel has retained its first position with an increase in share by 4.7 per cent. There has also been a significant increase 43.68 per cent in the landings of non-penaeid prawns, while a decrease of 24.25 per cent was observed in the landings of scads.
Kerala recorded a decline of 8 per cent in the total landings of the state when compared to previous year’s estimate, but it is the third highest catch in the last decade. Oil sardine registered an increase of 26 per cent and remained in the top most position. However, Indian mackerel, the other major resource recorded a 28-per cent decrease but continued in the second position. The re-emergence of Odonus niger was also noted (7,132 tonnes), especially during the 4th quarter (Oct-Dec). Ernakulam and Kollam were the two major districts, where more than half of the total catch have been landed.
Oil sardine catch in Kerala
2012: 3.9 lakh tonnes
2013: 2.1 lakh tonnes
2014: 1.6 lakh tonnes
2015: 68,431 tonnes
2016: 45,958 tonnes
2017: 1.27 lakh tonnes
2018: 77,093 tonnes
2019: 44,320 tonnes
2020: 13,154 tonnes
2021: 3,297 tonnes
2022: 1.10 lakh tonnes
2023: 1.39 lakh tonnes