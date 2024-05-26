IUML leaders to honour Darul Huda VC Nadvi on June 3

KOZHIKODE: IUML leaders will take part in the function to felicitate Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi, who has been selected for the award instituted in memory of Kolathur T Muhammad Moulavi.

IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, national organising secretary E T Muhamamd Basheer, Malappuram district president Panakkad Syed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal and M P Abdusamad Samadani will take part in the programme to be held at Chemmad in Malappuram on June 3.

Nadvi, who is an internationally-acclaimed Islamic scholar, has been selected for the award considering his contribution in the field of education. He is also the printer and chief editor of the Suprabhatham daily and chief editor of Velicham and Santhushta Kudumbam monthly. Nadvi is also a member of the International Islamic Scholars’ Association based in Qatar. A member of the mushawara of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, Nadvi is solidly standing with the IUML in the dispute between the two organisations.

A bitter critic of communism, Nadvi had alleged that there has been a deviation from the policy of the Samastha and Suprabhatham regarding the Left parties. Samastha had sought an explanation from Nadvi for the comment.

Nadvi is learnt to have replied to the notice saying that he will explain his stand in the next meeting of the mushawara scheduled to be held on June 5.

Samastha leadership is unlikely to take any drastic action against Nadvi that will further vitiate the situation. The relationship between Samastha and IUML is at an all-time low after the party leaders stayed away from the inauguration of the Gulf edition of Suprabhatham on May 18.

Though the function on June 3 is an award distribution ceremony, it will be a forum for expressing solidarity with Nadvi, who is batting for the IUML.