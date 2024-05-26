Kerala High Court seeks report on educational needs

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to call for a report from the regional and state-level committees regarding the educational needs in various districts within 15 days.

Justice T R Ravi issued the order on a petition filed by Usman Krikkal O V, manager of Abdu Rahman Nagar Higher Secondary School in Chendappuraya, Malappuram, and other managers of aided schools in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts, seeking the allocation of additional higher secondary batches to the schools run by them. The petitioners also challenged the order sanctioning 97 temporary additional batches during the academic year 2023-2024 in 97 schools in the Malabar area.

Usman submitted that over 4,000 students are studying in the school. According to him, 564 students passed the SSLC examination in the last academic year, whereas the number of seats available for Plus One courses in the school was only 200.

Over 300 students will be deprived of the facilities in the school for pursuing higher studies in this case.