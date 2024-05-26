MLA Vinod brings plight of KSRTC bus station to Pinarayi Vijayan's notice

KOCHI : Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his immediate intervention to find a solution to the condition of the KSRTC bus depot here.

The Ernakulam KSRTC depot gets easily waterlogged even during a brief rain, posing a big issue to commuters, often long-distance travellers. The authorities neglected a proposal to renovate the bus station for 10 years. It was then that the project for building a terminal near the existing bus station was conceived, the MLA stated in the letter. The CSML even allotted Rs 12 crore for the project to be executed by the Vyttila Mobility Hub. A memorandum of understanding too was signed on January 29.

The Kerala State Construction Corporation prepared the DPR, and the NATPAC conducted a traffic study. Then the authorities had promised that the stone-laying of the project would be done in February itself, he said.

“However, nothing has happened so far. It is learned that the CSML fund will expire by the end of June. I request your immediate intervention in the matter,” the letter read.