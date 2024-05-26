Take steps to prevent fish kill in future, says Kerala High Court

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has directed to take immediate steps to prevent incidents of massive fish kill in the near future in Periyar river along the Eloor-Edayar industrial stretch. The court directed the Pollution Control Board to file an affidavit in response to a petition seeking to explain the measures taken by it to curb the pollution of Periyar river.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by K S R Menon, who is residing near the banks of Periyar, seeking a directive to take steps to effectively curb the pollution of the Periyar due to illegal discharge of toxic effluents by the industries situated and operating on the river banks as well as from establishments in Aluva town.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the petitioner pointed out that, recently, thousands of dead fish were found floating in the Periyar. The dead fish were found in the farms in Varappuzha, Kadamakkudy and Cheranalloor along the banks of the river. Although the cause of the disaster is yet to be determined by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board, the petitioner believes that such a tragedy could be due to the discharge of toxic effluents by the industries in that area.

The petitioner further argued that even after four years of filing of the petition, the government has not filed any statements or counter affidavit providing the information on the action taken for curbing the pollution of the river.

The petitioner pointed out that the Periyar is one of the perennial rivers in the region and provides drinking water for several major towns. These industries discharge poisonous pollutants. Widespread fish kill is reported from time to time.