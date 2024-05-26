Yellow alert in 4 districts in Kerala; heavy rain till May 31

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the state until May 31, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for four districts --- Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta --- on Sunday. IMD’s latest forecast indicates the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into various regions of the Bay of Bengal, with conditions favourable for its continued progress in the next 24 hours.

As per the predictions, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala by the end of this week. A cyclonic circulation over south Kerala and its vicinity persists, situated approximately 3.1 km above mean sea level. Rain or thundershowers are expected in Kerala until May 31, with thunderstorms likely to bring lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of the state on Sunday.

YELLOW ALERT