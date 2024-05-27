Nadvi felicitation unrelated to Samastha-Muslim League conflict says IUML

MALAPPURAM: Controversies surrounding the ceremony planned to award the Kolathur T Mohammed Moulavi endowment to Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi -- a Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (Samastha) Mushavara member and the Darul Huda Islamic University Vice Chancellor -- has compelled leaders of the IUML to clarify that the event is not linked to the conflict between the IUML and Samastha.

Nadvi will receive the award instituted in memory of IUML leader Kolathur T Mohammed Moulavi at a function scheduled for June 3 in Chemmad.

The confirmation of the attendance of IUML leaders Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty at the upcoming ceremony, following their absence from the launch of the Gulf edition of Suprabhaatham, had sparked a controversy.

Many reports speculated that their absence from the launch was due to the issues with the Samastha leadership and the Suprabhaatham management, and their scheduled attendance at the award ceremony is being seen as support for Nadvi who had openly criticised the Samastha leadership, alleging a shift towards communist policies.

Given the controversies, senior IUML leader and Tirurangadi MLA K P A Majeed said in a social media post, “In the inaugural year, Syed Hyder Ali Shihab conferred the award on Muhammad Jamal Sahib, followed by P K K Bava Sahib and M C Muhammad in the second and third years. The endowment ceremony, originally slated for March this year, was postponed to June because of Ramadan and the Lok Sabha elections. Thus, the award ceremony is unrelated to any disagreement within Samastha. Engaging in unnecessary debates about the endowment named after Kolathur Maulavi, a figure known for his unblemished record and tolerance towards all, is disrespectful.”

While announcing the programme ‘Sneha Sadas’, a meeting chaired by Sadiq Ali Thangal and other cultural and community leaders, slated to be held in Kozhikode on Monday, Kunhalikutty refuted the allegation that the award ceremony was scheduled to show solidarity to Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi.

“Samastha leaders including Jifri Muthukoya Thangal will also participate in the Sneha Sadas. There is no issue between Samastha and IUML,” Kunhalikutty said during the press conference.