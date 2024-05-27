Rise in vector-borne diseases: Health dept issues warning

IDUKKI: In the wake of deaths being reported due to vector-borne diseases like West Nile and Dengue in Idukki, the health department officials have urged the public to be vigilant.

On Saturday, a 46-year-old man from Kanjikkuzhy died at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital due to dengue. Baiju was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha, where he was diagnosed with the disease. Later, he was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH) on May 22. However, on Saturday, his condition turned critical and he succumbed to death. Similarly, on May 17, a 24-year-old man died at the

Idukki MCH due to West Nile disease. District Medical Officer L Manoj said that the patient – a Maniyarankudi native – had contracted the disease while undergoing treatment post-kidney transplant at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

“Since West Nile is a mosquito-borne disease like dengue, it is important to take precautions during monsoon,” he said.