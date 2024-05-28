Dispute over wastewater management: Elderly man beaten to death in Kannur

KANNUR: In A confrontation that stemmed from a dispute over wastewater management, a quiet neighbourhood at Pallikkunnam in Kannur has been left shaken by an act of violence resulting in the loss of a life. Ajayakumar, 63, a resident of Nambiyarmotta, fell victim to a fatal attack taken out by his neighbour, T Devdas, and his sons, Sanjay Das and Surya Das. Ajayakumar’s relative, Praveen, was seriously injured in the attack which took place around 9pm on Sunday.

The Kannur Town police have arrested Devdas and his sons in connection with the incident. The altercation between the neighbours took place when Ajayakumar questioned Devdas about the wastewater from his house flowing onto the approach road leading to the former’s residence.

The police confirmed that the attack was a culmination of longstanding disputes between the two neighbours over property boundaries and the proper disposal of wastewater, particularly from car cleaning activities.

The body was handed over to the relatives after completing all legal formalities.

Meanwhile, unidentified individuals attacked Devdas’s house on Monday evening. A car, an auto-rickshaw, and the windows of the house were completely destroyed in the attack. The incident took place during Ajayakumar’s funeral. Though there was a police presence in the area, the attackers left the scene before the officers could arrive.