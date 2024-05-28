Kerala: Guidelines for handling explicit materials in sexual assault cases to be issued soon

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court Registrar (District Judiciary) on Monday informed that the Registry was in the process of issuing guidelines regarding the safe handling of sexually explicit materials in sexual assault cases. The report was filed in response to a directive by Justice K Babu on a petition filed by the government seeking a directive to all subordinate courts to follow the High Court guidelines on the safe handling of sexually explicit materials by the courts and the police.

The report said that the administrative committee would consider whether the guidelines can be adopted with respect to electronic and other records involving confidential/objectionable items and whether they need to be made applicable to the High Court as well.

The administrative committee will also consider issuing a circular on the measures to be taken by subordinate courts in handling electronic records containing sexually explicit, confidential, and objectionable materials.

The committee will consider whether the matter needs to be referred to the Rule Committee constituted under Section 123 of the Code of Civil Procedure -1908 to examine the necessity of framing new rules/amendment to existing rules to give effect to the guidelines. Following the directions of the chief justice, inputs in the matter were also obtained from the IT Section, High Court.

The draft rules for the ‘Reception, Retrieval, Authentication, and Preservation of Electronic Records’ and additional infrastructure requirements for implementation of the same prepared by the Directorate of IT with the assistance of Dr John Varghese, Deputy Director, Kerala Judicial Academy, will also be considered by the administrative committee. Prompt action will be taken in the matter of getting an order from the administrative committee.

The court closed the petition of the government in view of the submissions made by the High Court Registry and the Director General of Prosecution which stated that the government has taken all measures to comply with the guidelines issued.