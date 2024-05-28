Kerala to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in next 48 hours 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala within the next three to four days. As per the forecast, Kerala will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. As per the predictions, rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in Kerala till June 1st.

Heavy rainfall lashed the state on Tuesday. Red alert was sounded for Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.

On Tuesday, the IMD issued red alerts for Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. These districts are expected to receive a rainfall of above 204.4 mm. An orange alert was sounded for Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts and yellow alerts were issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Tuesday. The overnight very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall lashed across the state on Tuesday caused widespread flooding in many districts.