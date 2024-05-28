Kerala to receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in next 48 hours 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala within the next three to four days. As per the forecast, Kerala will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. As per the predictions, rain or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in Kerala till June 1st.
Heavy rainfall lashed the state on Tuesday. Red alert was sounded for Kottayam and Ernakulam districts.
On Tuesday, the IMD issued red alerts for Kottayam and Ernakulam districts. These districts are expected to receive a rainfall of above 204.4 mm. An orange alert was sounded for Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts and yellow alerts were issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Tuesday. The overnight very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall lashed across the state on Tuesday caused widespread flooding in many districts.
Orange alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam on Wednesday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. Yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Thrissur districts on Wednesday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.
According to IMD, strong Westerly/ north Westerly winds at lower levels are likely to continue over Kerala June 1st. Under its influence, widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on Wednesday (May 29).
Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala till June 1.
IMD has issued a wind warning for the fishermen. As per the forecast squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the South Kerala coast.
The Deep Depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm “Remal”) over Bangladesh moved east- northeastwards and has weakened into a depression and lay centered over east Bangladesh. The system is likely to move east- northeastwards, and weaken into a well-marked low-Pressure Area over Eastern Assam and neighbourhood by Tuesday evening.
ORANGE ALERT
Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam (May 29)
YELLOW ALERT
Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki and Thrissur (May 29)
Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur (May 30)
Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur (May 31)
Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur (June 1)