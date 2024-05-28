Palakkad resident loses Rs 25.85 lakh to fraudster

KOCHI: Even as the authorities concerned have been warning the public to be wary of the rising overseas recruitment frauds in the state, a 36-year-old Palakkad resident lost Rs 25.85 lakh after a fraudster masquerading as a Denmark embassy official offered him a job abroad.

According to the police, cheating incidents in the name of the Denmark embassy have been reported across India in recent months. The victim works as a manager with a plywood retail firm in Kochi. In March this year, he received an email, purportedly from a consultancy firm in Denmark, extending a lucrative job offer in a construction company. Identified as GS Seacon, the company offered an attractive salary package, prompting the victim to respond to the email, a police officer said.

“The victim was offered a purchase manager’s job with GS Seacon. After responding to the email, he started receiving phone calls from unknown numbers and the people behind these calls asked him to undergo an interview online. After being shortlisted, the company official proceeded with the visa issuance procedure,” the officer said.