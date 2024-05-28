Palakkad resident loses Rs 25.85 lakh to fraudster
KOCHI: Even as the authorities concerned have been warning the public to be wary of the rising overseas recruitment frauds in the state, a 36-year-old Palakkad resident lost Rs 25.85 lakh after a fraudster masquerading as a Denmark embassy official offered him a job abroad.
According to the police, cheating incidents in the name of the Denmark embassy have been reported across India in recent months. The victim works as a manager with a plywood retail firm in Kochi. In March this year, he received an email, purportedly from a consultancy firm in Denmark, extending a lucrative job offer in a construction company. Identified as GS Seacon, the company offered an attractive salary package, prompting the victim to respond to the email, a police officer said.
“The victim was offered a purchase manager’s job with GS Seacon. After responding to the email, he started receiving phone calls from unknown numbers and the people behind these calls asked him to undergo an interview online. After being shortlisted, the company official proceeded with the visa issuance procedure,” the officer said.
However, the bitter side of the deal began to show itself after he was asked to pay fees related to visa processing that was to be done through the Denmark embassy in New Delhi. The perpetrators introduced him to an individual named Kameela Headson, falsely presented as a counsellor overseeing immigration affairs at the embassy.
“The victim was told that the money he paid for the visa processing would be refunded once he joined the company. Buoyed by promises of a prosperous future abroad, the victim transferred Rs 25.85 lakh to designated bank accounts as instructed by the fraudsters,” the officer said. Since the second week of May, the victim has not received any communication regarding visa processing. “When he called them, they did not respond to his calls and his mobile phone was blocked. Thus he approached the police with a complaint. The victim had borrowed money from his relatives and friends,” the police officer said.
The Ernakulam North police registered a case into the incident and the investigation revealed that there were similar frauds reported in other parts of the country. A Pune couple lost around Rs 28 lakh to fraudsters claiming to be from Denmark in January this year.