Police register case against defamatory cartoon of Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: The police have registered a case against the person who uploaded a cartoon’s edited version featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and circulated it on social media platforms allegedly for defaming him over the recent Thrissur Pooram row. The case was registered at the Piravom Police Station following a report filed by Kochi Cyberdome last week.

The police said the cartoon was first posted through the Facebook page ‘Kammi Phalithangal’ on April 22.

The cartoon shows a ghost-like figure with a CPM headband holding a sword and knocking on a closed chamber with ‘Attugal Pongala’ written on it. Two other chambers named Sabarimala and Thrissur Pooram can also be seen with open doors and blood flowing out of them.

“However, on the same day, the cartoon was edited by replacing the figure with Pinarayi’s face. The edited version was uploaded in the comment section of the original post. Later, it was widely circulated on social media platforms. Recently, the Cyberdome as part of cyber patrolling flagged it as offensive. Based on its recommendation, we have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident,” said a police officer.

The police have identified the person who edited the cartoon. It was found that the comment with the edited version of the cartoon as well as the account was deleted following police intervention.

The case has been registered for intentionally provoking a person to cause riot and defamation.

“We have identified the person who uploaded and circulated the edited cartoon. We have to verify the digital devices used for editing and uploading the cartoon. The investigation is in the initial stage,” the officer said.